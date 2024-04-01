Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 178,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.90. 3,115,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,943. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

