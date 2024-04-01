Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VB stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.59. The company had a trading volume of 572,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average of $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

