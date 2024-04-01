Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,963. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.