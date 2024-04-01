Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,963. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.