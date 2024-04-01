Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,786,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

