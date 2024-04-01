Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Country Club Bank GFN’s Largest Position

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 4.6% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $60,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. 2,344,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

