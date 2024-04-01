Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.10. 1,303,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $365.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

