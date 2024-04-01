Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 373,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 243,281 shares.The stock last traded at $141.34 and had previously closed at $142.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

