Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $162.26. 1,673,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

