Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00073889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,574,345,228 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

