Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 220,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -395.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $185,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,543,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,931,000 after acquiring an additional 783,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.