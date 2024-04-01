Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $28,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,882. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.