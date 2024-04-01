Veracity Capital LLC Buys 265 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.6 %

KOF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,294. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

