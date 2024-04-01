Veracity Capital LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $125.15. 747,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

