Veracity Capital LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 90,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS remained flat at $45.68 on Monday. 108,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.06.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

