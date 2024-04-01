Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 856,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,057. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

