Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $444.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,747,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,399,066. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

