Veracity Capital LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.86. 262,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

