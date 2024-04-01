Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after purchasing an additional 957,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 60.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.62. 546,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,504. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

