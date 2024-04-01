Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 470,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.