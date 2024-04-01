Veracity Capital LLC Sells 701 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 102.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. 215,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,576. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

