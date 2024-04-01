Veracity Capital LLC Takes $816,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 635,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,286. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.