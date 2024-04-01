Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,046.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.80. 657,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

