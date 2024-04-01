Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 576,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,034. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
