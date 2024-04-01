Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.50. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,242 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

