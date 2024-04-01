Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.03

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 52845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Viant Technology by 179.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viant Technology by 91.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

