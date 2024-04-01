Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter.

VSDA traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $50.00. 47,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,476. The stock has a market cap of $275 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

