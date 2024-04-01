Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.25 and last traded at $78.61. Approximately 1,713,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,484,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

