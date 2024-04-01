Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 498,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $113.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

