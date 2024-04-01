Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.82

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 45141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Vinci Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

