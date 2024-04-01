VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFSWW opened at $0.70 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

