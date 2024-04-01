Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.88 and last traded at $72.71. 1,569,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,810,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vistra by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 166.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

