VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America raised VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $230.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.29. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 89.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in VNET Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in VNET Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 127,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

