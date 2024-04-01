Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 29th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.