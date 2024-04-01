Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWAGY opened at $15.25 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

