Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.37

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $72.81 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00075692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00025985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,807,952 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

