Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.89. 84,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,982. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

