Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DHR traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $247.00. 193,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,844. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

