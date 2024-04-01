Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.16. 51,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,739. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

