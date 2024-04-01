Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,018 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. 1,054,331 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

