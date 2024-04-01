Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.09. 874,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

