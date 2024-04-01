Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,925 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 153,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $93.08. 351,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,479. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

