Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,399 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $85.40. 1,001,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,817. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

