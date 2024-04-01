Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 1.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.36. 9,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.34. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $183.23 and a 12 month high of $238.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

