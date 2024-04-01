Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 188,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

