Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,484,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- What is a Dividend King?
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.