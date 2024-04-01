Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 5,525 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

