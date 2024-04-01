Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.76% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $697,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $30.28 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.