Weaver Consulting Group Buys 400 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.19% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:KAPR opened at $31.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

