Weaver Consulting Group Buys 799 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $164.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.