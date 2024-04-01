Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000.

SPHB stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $761.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

